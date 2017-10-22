Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost delivers double-double despite zero points Saturday
Jokic attempted only three shots Saturday, missing all three, but contributed nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-79 win over the Kings.
He let his frontcourt partners get all the glory, as Paul Millsap and Kenneth Faried tied for the team lead on the night with 18 points each, but Jokic still made an impact. The 22-year-old center seems content for now to pass out of double teams and could demolish last season's 4.9 assists per game as a result, but as he develops more chemistry with Millsap, expect Jokic to begin asserting himself as a scoring threat as well.
