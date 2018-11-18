Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in loss
Jokic had 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Pelicans.
Jokic came within two assists of another triple-double Saturday, despite the team going down by 10 points to the Pelicans. He sent a scare out when he appeared to injure his leg but he did return and appeared untroubled. There is no word on an injury although owners will want to keep an eye on things heading into tomorrow, the second game of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Reduced playing time in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 37 points, 21 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.