Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in loss

Jokic had 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Jokic came within two assists of another triple-double Saturday, despite the team going down by 10 points to the Pelicans. He sent a scare out when he appeared to injure his leg but he did return and appeared untroubled. There is no word on an injury although owners will want to keep an eye on things heading into tomorrow, the second game of a back-to-back set.