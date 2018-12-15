Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in victory

Jokic finished with 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-98 victory over the Thunder.

Jokic was magnificent against the Thunder on Friday, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He has certainly picked up the slack after injuries to a number of players having now scored in double-figures in three straight games. He is currently the 15th ranked player for the season but is starting to trend up as the buy low window closes.