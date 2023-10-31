Jokic registered 27 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over Utah.

Jokic demonstrated his unstoppable nature by embarrassing Walker Kessler's defensive efforts -- which is notable given that Kessler is a 7-footer with talented shot-blocking ambidexterity. Notably, Jokic posted Monday's triple-double with only one turnover after combining for 13 turnovers in his past two games.