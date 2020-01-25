Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another dominant display
Jokic compiled 27 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.
Jokic struggled from beyond the arc but otherwise was absolutely sensational, amassing a season high in steals and contributing across every category. He continues to shoulder an even more substantial load than usual, and on both ends of the court, with Paul Millsap (knee), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (foot) all sidelined, and Jokic is among the elite options in all formats.
