Jokic racked up 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over the Spurs.

It was another night at the office for Jokic, falling two rebounds short of a triple-double. He added a combined five defensive stats for good measure, rounding out a team-best performance. The unanimous number one pick across all formats this season, Jokic should continue to perform at an elite level on a nightly basis, barring anything unforeseen.