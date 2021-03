Jokic collected 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists and eight rebounds Saturday in a 116-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Normally tallying double figures in rebounds, Jokic instead completed a double-double with 11 assists. He continues to prove his case as the most reliable option for these types of feats. Jokic owns more double-doubles than any other NBA player this season with 34 across 38 games.