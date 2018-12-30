Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another efficient night Saturday
Jokic tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 victory over Phoenix.
Jokic came close to yet another triple-double Saturday, also adding three steals and one block in a splendid all-around performance. Despite his lofty numbers of late, Jokic is barely a top 25 player over the last two weeks and sits outside the top 12 for the season.
