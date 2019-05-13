Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge night in Game 7 loss

Jokic finished with 29 points (11-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jokic was unable to carry his team to victory Sunday despite another superb all-around performance. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, both Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray struggled from the field, both shooting under 25 percent. It was certainly not the end Jokic and the Nuggets would have been hoping for but they remain one of the youngest playing units in the NBA and things are absolutely trending in the right direction. From a personal perspective, Jokic has established himself as arguably the best big man in the league and will be a dominant force for many years to come, in both reality and fantasy.