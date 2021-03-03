Jokic ended with 37 points (15-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over the Bucks.
At this point, we have basically run out of superlatives when it comes to describing just how good Jokic has been this season. He is the No. 1 fantasy player in just about every format, and, to be honest, it's not even close. It is unlikely he was taken with the first pick in any drafts, and so for those lucky enough to have secured his services, life is pretty good.
