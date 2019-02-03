Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another night, another triple-double

Jokic finished with 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jokic put up another triple-double Saturday, although it came on inefficient shooting from both the field and the free-throw line. He also failed to record a defensive stat, making it one his less impressive triple-doubles. Despite the poor shooting, owners still have to be thrilled with his production of late and he is tracking towards ending the season as a top-5 fantasy player.