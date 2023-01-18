Jokic recorded 36 points (13-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 win over Portland.

Jokic was simply amazing in the victory, racking up another triple-double, including a mindblowing 13-of-14 from the floor. There isn't a lot to say when it comes to Jokic given what we have seen from him over the past few seasons. He still ranks behind Anthony Davis when it comes to per-game value but to be frank, he is easily the best player in fantasy right now. He did miss a game last week due to an ongoing wrist issue, something that could continue to linger ROS. With that said, he tends to play through most things, and so there isn't a huge risk when it comes to missed games.