Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another poor effort in Tuesday's loss

Jokic scored four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.

He sat for the entire fourth quarter, and Jokic has now been held to single digits in scoring in three straight games -- something he managed only three times in his previous 33 games. It's sometimes easy to forget that the 23-year-old is only in his third NBA season and still has some maturing to do, but the Nuggets need their star center to snap out of his funk quickly if they're going to hang onto a playoff spot.