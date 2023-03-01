Jokic accumulated 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 win over Houston.
Jokic made history Tuesday with the 100th triple-double of his career, and the star big man was dominant as Denver cruised to an easy 21-point win against a struggling Rockets team. The two-time MVP winner has been on an absolute tear of late with seven triple-doubles across his last 10 games and nine since Jan. 31.
