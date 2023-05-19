Jokic ended Thursday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 23 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 42 minutes.

Jokic committed five turnovers for a second straight game and was inefficient from the field given his standards, but he still recorded his fourth straight triple-double and his seventh of the playoffs so far. The former MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 38.4 minutes across 13 appearances this postseason and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.