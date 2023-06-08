Jokic closed Wednesday's 109-94 victory over the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 32 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 44 minutes.

Jokic had one of the best individual playoff performances in recent memory, and his outing Wednesday made him the first player to record a 30-20-10 game in the Finals. Jokic remains an elite player whether he decides to score or facilitate, and he's been the engine that has kept the Nuggets' offense running throughout the entire postseason run. Jokic has seven triple-doubles over his last nine playoff outings.