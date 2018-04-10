Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in key win

Jokic contributed 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 20 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in an 88-82 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

The Joker was at it again in Monday's must-win, powering through some shooting struggles to generate his second consecutive triple-double and sixth game with at least a double-double over the last seven contests. Jokic has been consistently filling out the stat sheet all season, and he naturally should play an enormous role in Wednesday's win-and-in season finale versus the Timberwolves.