Jokic closed Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 43 minutes.

Jokic dished up another masterful performance, recording his fourth triple-double in the past six games. Despite his efforts, the Nuggets lost home-court advantage to the Clippers and will now need to turn things around if they hope to push into the second round of the playoffs. As per usual, Jokic will be at the forefront of their efforts, dishing up video game numbers on a nightly basis.