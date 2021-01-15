Jokic compiled 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 win over the Warriors.
After attempting only four shots in the first half, Jokic turned on the gas after halftime and gave another brilliant MVP-worthy performance. Incredibly, the big man leads the NBA in assists and put up his 46th career triple-double in the win.
