Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in victory

Jokic had 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jokic scored a season-high 31 points, rounding out yet another triple-double. After a slow start to the season, Jokic has roared back into form and has been the second-ranked player over the past two weeks. The Nuggets have won eight of their past nine games and now sit at 22 wins on the season. Congratulations if you managed to buy-low on Jokic who now looks as though he is going to be locked in as a top-10 player the rest of the way.