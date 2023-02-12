Jokic logged 30 points (11-22 FG, 8-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 victory over the Hornets.

The Nuggets were shorthanded Saturday night, but Jokic still helped his team build a large lead after halftime to secure the win. The two-time MVP didn't attempt a shot in the final quarter but still led the team in scoring while also recording his 20th triple-double of the season, further cementing his status as the number one player in fantasy. After 49 games, he's averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.

