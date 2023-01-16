Jokic amassed 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over Orlando.

As has become the norm, Jokic was on his way to a triple-double by halftime, scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds. He made only three more shots over the final two quarters for seven points, but chipped in another five dimes and three boards to notch his third double-double in his last four games. Jokic also led the contest in assists (14) and rebounds (10) and continues to make his case for a third-consecutive MVP award following the 2022-23 season.