Jokic racked up 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 18 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 win over Dallas.

Jokic has been the best player in the league over the first two-and-a-half weeks of the regular season, and it hasn't been even close that he's also been the consensus No. 1 player across all fantasy formats. He's posted four straight triple-doubles and already has six on the season despite playing just 10 games. He's also averaging a ridiculous stat line of 28.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game since the beginning of November.