Jokic closed Sunday's 108-102 victory over Brooklyn with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

It's the 28th triple-double of the season for the perennial MVP candidate, snapping a streak of three straight games without one. Jokic hasn't gone more than four straight games without a triple-double all season. Since the calendar flipped to March, the 28-year-old center is averaging 25.4 points, 13.2 boards. 9.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes over nine contests while shooting 64.1 percent from the floor.