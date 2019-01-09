Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Tuesday
Jokic finished with 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over the Heat.
Jokic put the Nuggets on his back Tuesday, carrying them to a four-point victory over the Heat. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of his past seven games, pulling down at least ten rebounds in five straight. He is the ninth-ranked player over the past two weeks, his overall value cruelled only by his 4.8 turnovers per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high 39 points•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another efficient night Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Lackluster showing in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.