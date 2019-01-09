Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Tuesday

Jokic finished with 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over the Heat.

Jokic put the Nuggets on his back Tuesday, carrying them to a four-point victory over the Heat. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of his past seven games, pulling down at least ten rebounds in five straight. He is the ninth-ranked player over the past two weeks, his overall value cruelled only by his 4.8 turnovers per game.