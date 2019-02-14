Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday

Jokic finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Kings.

Jokic put forth another triple-double in Wednesday's victory, his sixth such effort in his last 10 games. Jokic has been spectacular for the Nuggets and was hearing the MVP chants from the crowd down the stretch. The victory moves the Nuggets to within two wins of the top-seeded Golden State Warriors. If indeed the Nuggets can maintain their current pace and challenge for the number one seed, Jokic should be in line for plenty of action across the back-end of the regular season.