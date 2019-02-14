Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday
Jokic finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Kings.
Jokic put forth another triple-double in Wednesday's victory, his sixth such effort in his last 10 games. Jokic has been spectacular for the Nuggets and was hearing the MVP chants from the crowd down the stretch. The victory moves the Nuggets to within two wins of the top-seeded Golden State Warriors. If indeed the Nuggets can maintain their current pace and challenge for the number one seed, Jokic should be in line for plenty of action across the back-end of the regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in loss to Sixers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet night on boards•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another night, another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...