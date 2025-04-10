Jokic notched 20 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Kings.

It's the 33rd triple-double of the season for Jokic, and his fourth in six appearances since returning from an ankle injury. The perennial MVP candidate is averaging 36.8 points, 12.2 boards, 9.8 assists, 2.8 threes and 2.3 steals during that six-game stretch, and the Nuggets' shocking late-season coaching change doesn't seem to have derailed Jokic's focus or momentum as the team tried to make sure it avoids dropping back into the Play-In Tournament.