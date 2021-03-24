Jokic scored 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Jokic remained on a roll and tallied his third triple-double in the last four games. He's also contributed well on the defensive end of the floor of late, tallying at least one block in three consecutive contests despite averaging only 0.6 per game on the season.