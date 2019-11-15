Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another underwhelming effort

Jokic had 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 victory over the Nets.

Jokic ended Thursday's game with an 18-and-10 double-double, however, still appears to be functioning below where he should be. Over the first 11 games of the season, Jokic is barely sitting inside the top-40 when looking at 9-category formats. A slow start is nothing new for Jokic who tends to get things going once December rolls around. There is a nice buy-low opportunity here if you have faith that he will be able to turn things around.