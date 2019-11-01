Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Appears disengaged Thursday
Jokic had 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 7 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 loss to New Orleans.
Jokic was simply not in the game on Thursday much like the majority of his teammates. he was still able to put up serviceable numbers, although, his owners have to be somewhat disappointed. It was the Nuggets' first loss of the season, however, they have looked far from convincing across the first 10 days of action. Jokic will be better than this on most nights, starting with a favorable matchup against the Magic on Saturday.
