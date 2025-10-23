Jokic (rest) isn't on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Jokic, along with several other starters, rested in Denver's preseason finale. But with the Nuggets submitting an empty injury report for Thursday's contest, Jokic and crew will be a full go. Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game during the 2024-25 regular season, setting career highs in points, assists and steals.