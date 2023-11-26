Jokic (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic was probable for Sunday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising that he'll be able to suit up despite his back pain. He's posted double-doubles in 15 of 16 appearances this year and is averaging 28.2 points, 13.5 points and 8.9 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.