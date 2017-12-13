Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday
Jokic (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Jokic has been sidelined for six consecutive games because of a sprained left ankle, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Wednesday, he now feels healthy enough to take the floor. While the Nuggets haven't released anything official, Jokic will likely move back into the starting lineup, though there's a chance he sees some restrictions in his first game back. For that reason, season-long owners can go ahead and activate Jokic, though he'll be a risky DFS play for Wednesday's slate. With Jokic in the lineup, guys like Mason Plumlee, Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur will lose some minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out again Friday vs. Magic•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially out Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.