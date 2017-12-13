Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play Wednesday

Jokic (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Jokic has been sidelined for six consecutive games because of a sprained left ankle, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Wednesday, he now feels healthy enough to take the floor. While the Nuggets haven't released anything official, Jokic will likely move back into the starting lineup, though there's a chance he sees some restrictions in his first game back. For that reason, season-long owners can go ahead and activate Jokic, though he'll be a risky DFS play for Wednesday's slate. With Jokic in the lineup, guys like Mason Plumlee, Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur will lose some minutes.