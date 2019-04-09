Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Back in lineup Tuesday
Jokic (rest) will play and start in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.
Jokic got the night off Sunday in order to get some extra rest before the start of the playoffs. The big man will now return for the final playoff push, which will send Mason Plumlee back to his role off the bench.
