Jokic (illness) registered eight points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Serbia's 76-64 win over Italy in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Jokic has been playing through an illness for the Serbian national team, per Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com, so he hasn't been looking like his usual dominant self on the court. The perennial MVP candidate figures to be well past whatever's ailing him come time for training camp with the Nuggets later this fall, and he's paralleled by only Victor Wembanyama in discussions for the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy circles.