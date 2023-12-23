Jokic provided 31 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over the Nets.

It's the second straight game in which Jokic has produced at least 30 points and 10 boards, and the double-double was his 25th of the season. The 28-year-old center has had a couple games in December in which early exits led to disappointing stat lines, but those are the only occasions in his last 15 contests in which he's scored fewer than 20 points. Over that stretch, Jokic is averaging 26.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 threes and 0.9 blocks.