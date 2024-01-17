Jokic racked up 25 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 loss to the 76ers.

In a clash of titans against Joel Embiid, Jokic came up short and tied his season low in assists, but Denver's perennial MVP candidate did record his fourth straight double-double and 35th of the season in 41 games. That puts his one back of Domantas Sabonis for the NBA lead in that category. Jokic hasn't been quite as consistent as usual over the last month, but he's still averaging 22.9 points, 10.8 boards, 8.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 threes over the last 16 games while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor.