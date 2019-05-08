Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in blowout win
Jokic managed 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 124-98 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.
The ultra-talented big man paced the Nuggets in both scoring and rebounding on the night, turning in a dominating performance in conjunction with frontcourt mate Paul Millsap. Jokic's rebound tally actually tied a franchise record, and he now has a double-double at minimum in four consecutive contests. Jokic will look to continue serving as a focal point of Denver's offensive attack as they look to clinch the series during Game 6 on Thursday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Second straight triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Misses key free throw in fourth OT•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in tough loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Complete performance in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Game 7 win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Career night in Game 6 loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...