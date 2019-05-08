Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in blowout win

Jokic managed 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 124-98 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

The ultra-talented big man paced the Nuggets in both scoring and rebounding on the night, turning in a dominating performance in conjunction with frontcourt mate Paul Millsap. Jokic's rebound tally actually tied a franchise record, and he now has a double-double at minimum in four consecutive contests. Jokic will look to continue serving as a focal point of Denver's offensive attack as they look to clinch the series during Game 6 on Thursday.