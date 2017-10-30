Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in Sunday's win
Jokic scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 win over the Nets.
The 22-year-old is enjoying the Nuggets' east-coast swing so far, recording three straight double-doubles and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor in each contest. Jokic could have trouble making it four straight big performances, though, as the club takes on a Knicks squad Monday allowing the second fewest points per game and third fewest rebounds per game to opposition centers.
