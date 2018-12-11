Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in victory
Jokic had 27 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 105-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Jokic took charge for the undermanned Nuggets, putting up team-high numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists. The Nuggets are going to be running an eight or nine-man rotation on most nights for the foreseeable future which should give Jokic plenty of opportunities, especially on the offensive end. Look for his production to increase, at least until the team starts getting some players back.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stays productive in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't find shot in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records triple-double in 36 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts up 15 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles against MIN•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...