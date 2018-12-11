Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in victory

Jokic had 27 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 105-99 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jokic took charge for the undermanned Nuggets, putting up team-high numbers in scoring, rebounding and assists. The Nuggets are going to be running an eight or nine-man rotation on most nights for the foreseeable future which should give Jokic plenty of opportunities, especially on the offensive end. Look for his production to increase, at least until the team starts getting some players back.