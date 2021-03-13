Jokic had 28 points (13-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Friday's win over Memphis.

In his first action of the second half, Jokic picked up right where he left off, putting up another strong all-around effort in 36 minutes. Dating back to Feb. 25, Jokic has now racked up six straight double-doubles, while notching a pair of triple-doubles in that span.