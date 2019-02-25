Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in win

Jokic scored a team-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-96 win over the Clippers.

Foul trouble and a big second-half lead limited his court time, but Jokic still set a new career high with his 40th double-double of the season. Turnovers are also becoming a bit of an issue for the 24-year-old -- he committed six of them Sunday, the fifth straight game in which he's been tagged for at least four -- but even in fantasy formats that utilize TOs, Jokic's overall value remains elite.