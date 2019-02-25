Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in win
Jokic scored a team-high 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-96 win over the Clippers.
Foul trouble and a big second-half lead limited his court time, but Jokic still set a new career high with his 40th double-double of the season. Turnovers are also becoming a bit of an issue for the 24-year-old -- he committed six of them Sunday, the fifth straight game in which he's been tagged for at least four -- but even in fantasy formats that utilize TOs, Jokic's overall value remains elite.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in loss to Sixers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Quiet night on boards•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...