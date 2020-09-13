Jokic had 34 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, and seven assists in Sunday's Game 6 win over the Clippers.

The Nuggets trailed by 16 points in the third quarter but mounted another major comeback and took control of the game over the final few minutes. Jokic led the way for Denver, posting team-highs in points, rebounds and assists. Sunday marked his fifth consecutive double-double.