Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big night to clinch playoff berth

Jokic scored a team-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.

With the road victory, the Nuggets have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012-13, and they're now tied with the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference, with 13 games left to go. Jokic's career-best numbers have been a huge part of the team's success, and he figures to keep seeing big minutes and putting up elite fantasy numbers down the stretch given what's on the line for Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories