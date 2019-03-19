Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big night to clinch playoff berth
Jokic scored a team-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.
With the road victory, the Nuggets have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012-13, and they're now tied with the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference, with 13 games left to go. Jokic's career-best numbers have been a huge part of the team's success, and he figures to keep seeing big minutes and putting up elite fantasy numbers down the stretch given what's on the line for Denver.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ejected late in Saturday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits game winner Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Full line in limited minutes•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.