Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big night to clinch playoff berth

Jokic scored a team-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.

With the road victory, the Nuggets have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2012-13, and they're now tied with the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference, with 13 games left to go. Jokic's career-best numbers have been a huge part of the team's success, and he figures to keep seeing big minutes and putting up elite fantasy numbers down the stretch given what's on the line for Denver.