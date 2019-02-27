Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big scoring night in win
Jokic finished with 36 points (11-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 victory over the Thunder.
Jokic put in another stellar performance Tuesday, leading the Nuggets to an impressive win over the Thunder. The victory moves the Nuggets to within one win of the Golden State Warriors for the number one seed in the Western Conference. More importantly, it moves them four games clear of the third-placed Thunder. Jokic continues to have a monster season in both fantasy and reality, hearing the MVP chants from the crowd for much of the final quarter.
