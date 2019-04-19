Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big stat line in loss

Jokic totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Jokic produced yet another big stat line in Thursday's loss, though the Nuggets now face a 2-1 series deficit to the Spurs. He's averaging a near triple-double in the playoffs, with 17.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

