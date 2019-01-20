Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Bounces back with triple-double
Jokic turned in 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.
After two weak performances by his standards, Jokic took advantage of the injury-riddled Cleveland frontcourt on the way to his sixth triple-double of the year. Jokic is one of the best stretch-fives in the league, as he possesses the ability to drill threes from the perimeter and can get the ball to other playmakers outside of the post. His multi-category production makes him one of the most valuable centers in the league.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts career-high scoring total•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double streak extends•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts second straight triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high 39 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....