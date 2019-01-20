Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Bounces back with triple-double

Jokic turned in 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.

After two weak performances by his standards, Jokic took advantage of the injury-riddled Cleveland frontcourt on the way to his sixth triple-double of the year. Jokic is one of the best stretch-fives in the league, as he possesses the ability to drill threes from the perimeter and can get the ball to other playmakers outside of the post. His multi-category production makes him one of the most valuable centers in the league.