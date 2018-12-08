Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't find shot in loss
Jokic scored 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the Hornets.
While he did deliver his 15th double-double of the season, Jokic's inability to heat up from three-point range cost the Nuggets dearly in this one. The center's now 4-for-31 (.129) from beyond the arc over the last eight games as he continues to see heavy defensive attention.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records triple-double in 36 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts up 15 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nearly triple-doubles against MIN•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Far from spectacular in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...