Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't find shot in loss

Jokic scored 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the Hornets.

While he did deliver his 15th double-double of the season, Jokic's inability to heat up from three-point range cost the Nuggets dearly in this one. The center's now 4-for-31 (.129) from beyond the arc over the last eight games as he continues to see heavy defensive attention.