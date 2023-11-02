Jokic supplied 25 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to Minnesota.

Jokic and Jamal Murray were the only Denver players who scored in double digits in this one, and while the star big man did everything he could to carry the team to victory, he couldn't do it alone. The fact that Jokic had a "subpar" game but still notched 25 points and 10 rebounds is a testament to how dominant he's been to start the campaign, and he should remain an elite fantasy option every time he takes the floor. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Friday.