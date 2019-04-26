Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Career night in Game 6 loss

Jokic finished with 43 points (19-30 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 loss to the Spurs.

Jokic went off for a career-high 43 points Thursday, hitting 19-of-30 from the field in what was a devastating loss. The 43 points was also a franchise playoff record for most points scored. Milestones aside, the Nuggets will now have to return home for Game 7, something they would have certainly liked to have avoided. The home court will work in their favor but the Spurs have already shown the ability to win on the road and Jokic will need to be at his best once again to ensure safe passage to the second round.